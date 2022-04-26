Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

MOGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mogo from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOGO. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Mogo by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,198,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after buying an additional 1,397,800 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,603,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mogo by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,095,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 371,862 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mogo by 33.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 662,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 165,216 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mogo by 689.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 157,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

MOGO stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mogo has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $9.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $150.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.95.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

