Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $325.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $326.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.37 and its 200 day moving average is $308.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,606,000 after purchasing an additional 45,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after buying an additional 519,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,829,000 after buying an additional 176,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,133,000 after buying an additional 30,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

