Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $54.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,272,000 after buying an additional 173,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $4,598,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

