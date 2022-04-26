Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moncler from €68.00 ($73.12) to €68.50 ($73.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.84. Moncler has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $78.05.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

