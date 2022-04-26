MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) & PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE) Head-To-Head Contrast

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

75.4% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PPJ Healthcare Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MoneyGram International and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyGram International $1.28 billion 0.78 -$37.90 million ($0.44) -23.50 PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyGram International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MoneyGram International and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyGram International 1 3 0 0 1.75 PPJ Healthcare Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

MoneyGram International presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.63%. Given MoneyGram International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MoneyGram International is more favorable than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyGram International and PPJ Healthcare Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyGram International -2.95% -12.14% 0.54% PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MoneyGram International beats PPJ Healthcare Enterprises on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with various agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for banks and credit unions. MoneyGram International, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides automated healthcare reimbursement cycle, online health information digital-systems, and practice information management digital-system software to health care providers and general businesses worldwide. The company offers the Automated Biller, a medical billing system that allows physicians to bill their medical insurance claims at the point of service without data entry, coding, or billing personnel. It also provides billing, specialty medical billing, collection, and workers comp lien collection services for health care providers in the areas of pain management, anesthesia and surgery centers practices, and various specialties of medicine. The company was formerly known as PPJ Enterprise and changed its name to PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. in October 2014. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.