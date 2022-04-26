MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $493.65.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

MDB stock opened at $381.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.54 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total value of $677,562.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $13,933,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,833 shares of company stock valued at $57,329,693. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

