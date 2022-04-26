Monroe Capital (MRCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Monroe Capital to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 60.30% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Monroe Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,413. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $229.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $11.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monroe Capital by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Monroe Capital by 31.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Monroe Capital by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

