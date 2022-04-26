Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) received a C$2.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Montage Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 36,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,501. The company has a market cap of C$86.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.29. Montage Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.81.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

