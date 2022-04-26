Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) received a C$2.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Montage Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 36,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,501. The company has a market cap of C$86.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.29. Montage Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.81.
