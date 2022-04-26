Moog (MOG.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 29th.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 5.73%.

Get Moog alerts:

Shares of MOG.B stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.42. Moog has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $95.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.23%.

Moog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.