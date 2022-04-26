Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.79) per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock opened at GBX 2,325 ($29.63) on Tuesday. Morgan Sindall Group has a one year low of GBX 1,978 ($25.21) and a one year high of GBX 2,730 ($34.79). The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,310.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,330.62.
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.41) target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Friday, February 11th.
Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.
Featured Stories
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.