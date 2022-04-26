Morgan Sindall Group plc (MGNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.79) per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock opened at GBX 2,325 ($29.63) on Tuesday. Morgan Sindall Group has a one year low of GBX 1,978 ($25.21) and a one year high of GBX 2,730 ($34.79). The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,310.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,330.62.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.41) target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 29,327 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($29.25), for a total value of £673,054.65 ($857,831.57). Also, insider Steve Crummett sold 5,944 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,330 ($29.70), for a total value of £138,495.20 ($176,516.95). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,408 shares of company stock valued at $97,355,975.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

