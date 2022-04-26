Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Docebo (TSE:DCBO)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a C$54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DCBO. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Docebo from C$130.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cormark lowered their price target on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Docebo from C$102.00 to C$70.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Docebo from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.50.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of DCBO stock traded down C$2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$56.07. 24,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,248. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.15. Docebo has a one year low of C$49.11 and a one year high of C$117.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.