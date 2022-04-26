Morgan Stanley Cuts Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $330.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

AMP stock opened at $280.96 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $236.35 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,102,000 after acquiring an additional 613,070 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,490,000 after acquiring an additional 201,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 886,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,473,000 after buying an additional 200,285 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

