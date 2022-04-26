Morgan Stanley Cuts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $75.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.32.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE:PNW opened at $76.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.63. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 148.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 215,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.