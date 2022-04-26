Morgan Stanley Increases Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to C$67.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

NYSE:ENB opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.42.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

