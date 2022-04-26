Morgan Stanley Increases Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $139.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.18.

ROST opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.09. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 101.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Ross Stores by 12.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Ross Stores by 169.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

