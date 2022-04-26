Morgan Stanley Lowers Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $67.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Southern has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 74.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 6.1% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Southern by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 113,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 17,096 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

