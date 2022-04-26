Morgan Stanley Lowers TC Energy (TSE:TRP) to Sell

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock’s current price.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.50.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$70.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,023. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$57.71 and a 1 year high of C$74.39. The firm has a market cap of C$69.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06. The company had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total transaction of C$1,348,158.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$575,636.26. Also, Senior Officer Bevin Mark Wirzba purchased 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$72.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,912.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$853,140.86. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

