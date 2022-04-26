Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,990 shares of company stock worth $5,563,298. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after buying an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after buying an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,943,000 after buying an additional 183,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after buying an additional 1,668,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,576,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $85.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $80.75 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

