Morgan Stanley Raises Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $15.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Shares of ET stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 201,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 100,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,332,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 242,542 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

