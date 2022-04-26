Morgan Stanley Raises EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target to $12.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ENLC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $10.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 242.31 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,998,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after buying an additional 2,337,105 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,392,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,973,000 after buying an additional 1,606,488 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,025,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,110,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 872,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

