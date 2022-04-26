Morgan Stanley Raises Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $31.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EPD. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. The company has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 66.7% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 301,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 107,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

