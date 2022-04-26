Morgan Stanley Raises Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Price Target to $35.00

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

NYSE:HESM opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. Hess Midstream has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $35.71.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess Midstream news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $122,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $123,719.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,129,494 shares of company stock worth $146,229,315.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

Hess Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.