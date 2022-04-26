Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 950 ($12.11) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

WPP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.84) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,185 ($15.10) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of WPP to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,475 ($18.80) to GBX 1,250 ($15.93) in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.48) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.31) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,259.80 ($16.06).

LON:WPP opened at GBX 1,011.50 ($12.89) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,032.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,077.63. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 868.80 ($11.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($15.70).

In other news, insider John Rogers sold 105,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.32), for a total transaction of £1,107,167.05 ($1,411,122.93). Also, insider Mark Read sold 47,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 923 ($11.76), for a total transaction of £441,766.26 ($563,046.47).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

