Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Man Group (LON:EMG)

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 301 ($3.84) price target on the investment management company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.57) to GBX 295 ($3.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.06) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 261.50 ($3.33).

Shares of LON EMG opened at GBX 237.10 ($3.02) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 217.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 217.52. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 157.50 ($2.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 245.90 ($3.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 8.98.

In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($34,985.98).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

