Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for SSE (LON:SSE)

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($22.94) to GBX 1,900 ($24.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.49) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($22.94) to GBX 1,825 ($23.26) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.31) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,725.33 ($21.99).

Get SSE alerts:

LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,842.75 ($23.49) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,698.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,638.14. The firm has a market cap of £19.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.52. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,431.50 ($18.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,866 ($23.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.