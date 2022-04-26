Mplx (MPLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mplx to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MPLX opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55. Mplx has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $35.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 98.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,500 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

