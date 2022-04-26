Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,094,500.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile (Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.