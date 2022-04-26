MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

NYSE:MSM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.53. The company had a trading volume of 271,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,223. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.06.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,540.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,915. 28.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

