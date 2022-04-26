MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Issues Earnings Results

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share.

MSCI stock traded down $14.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $447.71. 4,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,563. The company’s fifty day moving average is $497.74 and its 200-day moving average is $562.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.00. MSCI has a 52 week low of $443.00 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

