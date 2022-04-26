MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Issues Earnings Results

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS.

Shares of MSCI traded down $12.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $449.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,563. MSCI has a 1 year low of $443.00 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $497.74 and a 200 day moving average of $562.42.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.00.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in MSCI by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.