Murphy USA (MUSA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Murphy USA to post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Murphy USA to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $241.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.21. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $126.56 and a 52 week high of $249.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Murphy USA by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

