Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 458 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $16,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $36,261.45.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 436 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $17,701.60.

On Thursday, March 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,197 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $50,465.52.

NTRA stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Natera by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,180,000 after acquiring an additional 460,775 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Natera by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 30,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

