Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren Sells 577 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 577 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $20,852.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,999 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $83,778.09.

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $54,768.66.

Natera stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,439. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $129.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,180,000 after purchasing an additional 460,775 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 30,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

