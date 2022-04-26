National Bank Financial Cuts First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to C$39.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on FNLIF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.
FNLIF stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.91. The stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 472. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. First National Financial has a twelve month low of $29.94 and a twelve month high of $43.21.
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
