National Bank Financial Cuts First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to C$39.00

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2022

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIFGet Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FNLIF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

FNLIF stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.91. The stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 472. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. First National Financial has a twelve month low of $29.94 and a twelve month high of $43.21.

About First National Financial (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

