National Bank Financial Cuts mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Price Target to C$3.00

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on mdf commerce in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
mdf commerce stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. mdf commerce has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.
mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.
