National Bankshares Cuts Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$6.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. ATB Capital cut their target price on Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.08.

Shares of REAL stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.82. The company had a trading volume of 188,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$377.44 million and a P/E ratio of 11.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.01. Real Matters has a one year low of C$4.68 and a one year high of C$18.80.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

