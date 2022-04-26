National Bankshares Trims Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Target Price to $115.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.58. 309,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,274,730. Newmont has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

