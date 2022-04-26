National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NHI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NHI opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. National Health Investors has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 82,985 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in National Health Investors by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

