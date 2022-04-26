National Research (NRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 47.12% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ NRC opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.03. National Research has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $938.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 8,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $331,257.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,659 shares of company stock worth $512,379 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Research by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in National Research by 10.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Research by 21.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in National Research in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in National Research by 409.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

