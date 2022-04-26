National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives $49.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on NNN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 183.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

