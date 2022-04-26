National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NNN. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after buying an additional 130,339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 140.40%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.