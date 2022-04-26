National Retail Properties (NNN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. National Retail Properties has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.010-$3.070 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect National Retail Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NNN opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.40%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

