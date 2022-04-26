Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NAUT stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

NAUT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nautilus Biotechnology from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 453.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 47,253 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 109,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

