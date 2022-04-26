NCR (NYSE:NCR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.11 billion.
A number of brokerages have commented on NCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.
NCR traded down $2.66 on Tuesday, hitting $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,710. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.62. NCR has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.
In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,862,000 after purchasing an additional 658,058 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of NCR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after acquiring an additional 301,620 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,255,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)
NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
