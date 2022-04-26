NCR (NYSE:NCR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.11 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

NCR traded down $2.66 on Tuesday, hitting $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,710. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.62. NCR has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NCR will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,862,000 after purchasing an additional 658,058 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of NCR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after acquiring an additional 301,620 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,255,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

