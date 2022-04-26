NerdWallet, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NRDS) Lock-Up Period Will End on May 3rd

NerdWallet’s (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, May 3rd. NerdWallet had issued 7,250,000 shares in its IPO on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $130,500,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of NerdWallet’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NRDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.04. NerdWallet has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $34.44.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NerdWallet will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 13,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,286.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 84,900 shares of company stock worth $852,925. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

