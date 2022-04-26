Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.06 Million

Analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $47.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nerdy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.40 million. Nerdy reported sales of $34.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nerdy will report full year sales of $198.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $199.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $262.67 million, with estimates ranging from $253.50 million to $267.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nerdy.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 117.54% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $42.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million.

Several brokerages have commented on NRDY. Barclays lowered their price target on Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nerdy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.47. Nerdy has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $589.69 million, a P/E ratio of -31.08 and a beta of -0.37.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nerdy stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of Nerdy worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

