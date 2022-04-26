NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.88.

NTES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,380. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. NetEase has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $120.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average is $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

