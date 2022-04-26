Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.05 billion-$8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $209.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $204.51 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.22. The company has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KGI Securities downgraded Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $386.31.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Netflix by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,704 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,457,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

