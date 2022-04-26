Netflix (NFLX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie to a “sell” rating.

4/21/2022 – Netflix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital.

4/21/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $450.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $605.00.

4/20/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $550.00.

4/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $342.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $420.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $450.00 to $350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $605.00.

4/20/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $355.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $293.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $562.00.

4/20/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $525.00 to $300.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $465.00 to $300.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $460.00.

4/20/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $380.00 to $275.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $600.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $555.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $640.00 to $405.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $420.00 to $260.00.

4/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $409.00 to $300.00.

4/19/2022 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Netflix had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $342.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $425.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $650.00 to $640.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $425.00 to $380.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $470.00 to $409.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $460.00.

3/31/2022 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $402.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Netflix is suffering from stiff competition in the streaming space for the likes of Apple, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+ and TikTok. The company’s leveraged balance sheet and higher streaming obligation are major concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. First-quarter 2022 subscriber addition rate is expected to remain muted due to lack of content, stiff competition and macro-economic impact of COVID in several parts of the world. Unfavorable forex is expected to hurt revenues and operating margin in 2022. Nevertheless, Netflix is expected to continue dominate the streaming space, courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content.”

3/9/2022 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $342.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.91. 28,122,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,706,833. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.51 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.34 and a 200 day moving average of $500.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

