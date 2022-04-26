NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.99 Million

Analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) will post $223.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.00 million and the highest is $233.82 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $317.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $936.21 million to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTGR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $47,404.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,271,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,422,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,398,000 after purchasing an additional 532,453 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52. NETGEAR has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $648.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.74.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

